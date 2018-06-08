Madison Township police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed 88-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Madison Township police are looking for the driver who struck an 88-year-old man with his car and kept driving.

Police say just before midnight on June 7, they received a report of a man sitting within a lane of travel in the 7700 block of Middle Ridge Road.

Another driver swerved to avoid hitting him and then returned to check on him.

While that driver was on-scene, police say another vehicle approached and struck the man.

Bystanders maneuvered their vehicles around the victim in an effort to shield him from traffic.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that struck the man never stopped and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The suspect headed eastbound on Middle Ridge Road toward Countyline Road. No vehicle description was immediately available.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died. Police identified the victim as Stephen E. Balazs of Madison.

According to family, he suffered from dementia and had left the house for an unknown reason without their knowledge.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Madison Township Police Department at 440-428-2116.

**Editor's note: Madison Township police earlier reported the victim was 87 years old; later in the morning, they updated his age to 88.