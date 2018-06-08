I-Team: Stray dogs that died at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter came from city kennel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the five stray dogs that recently died at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter all came from the City of Cleveland Kennel.

County officials confirmed Friday the dogs all came in on different days during May.

“We got them from the city kennel,” said Mindy Naticchioni, shelter administrator.

City workers picked up the strays in different locations throughout the city.

The first dog was brought to the county on May 10 and died May 22; the second arrived at the county on May 14 and died 10 days later; the third on May 16 and died May 23; the fourth on May 16 and died May 31; and the last on May 24 and died June 3.

The county shelter has been closed since Tuesday. Shelter officials are still trying to decide when they may reopen.

Dan Williams, spokesman for the city of Cleveland, said they have done extra cleaning at the kennel and in all the vehicles since they learned of the dogs dying.

He said none of the other dogs at the city kennel have gotten sick.

“We took in 422 dogs in May and out of that amount we transferred 79 to the county,” Williams said.

Williams also mentioned that out of the five dogs they transferred to the county that got sick, two were vaccinated before being sent to the county.

“We are working with the county and trying to figure out what happened,” Williams said.

Dan Perry and his wife adopted a 3-month-old dog named Fiona last week from the shelter. She got sick Saturday and was in an oxygen chamber at a local animal hospital. Perry said he was told Fiona has pneumonia.

Fiona was released Friday. Perry says she is still on antibiotics and is told it will be a long recovery.

“We are happy to have her home,” Perry said.

The shelter will remain closed on Saturday as staff works to clean the area.

