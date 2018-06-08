CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Spirit Plus Band specializes in R&B music. You can visit the band's Facebook page by clicking here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Spirit Plus Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Post Road
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Faction
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Hubb’s Groove
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Threat Level Midnight
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mustang Sally
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dear Jimmy Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Chris Barron
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Old Skool
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Anne E. DeChant
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The 303 Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester