Former Browns player Kellen Winslow Jr. arrested, accused of burglary

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Former Cleveland Browns player Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested on a burglary charge in California Thursday, according to FOX 5 San Diego.

The alleged burglary happened at a mobile home park in Encinitas.

According to multiple reports, Winslow was stopped by police in his vehicle and was identified as the person involved in the incident.

He was charged with first-degree burglary.

Winslow Jr. was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004.

ESPN reports he had his best season with the team in 2007 when he caught 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns; he was also a Pro Bowl selection.