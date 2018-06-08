Cleveland family pleads for return of stolen Boston terrier puppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland area family is pleading for help finding their 5-month-old puppy named Bronco.

The Boston terrier disappeared from a front yard near West 58th Street and Bridge Avenue last Thursday, and appears to have been stolen.

“It’s just tough,” said Mike Nicholl, Bronco’s owner, “It’s so hard for me to explain it to my daughters.”

The puppy was always with Mike, who is a general contractor, but was secured and never out of sight.

“You know, I’d let him out in the backyard, it’s fenced in,” Nicholl said.

That day, Nicholl was helping out a friend at his home.

He said they turned their backs on Bronco for only about a minute and somehow the puppy slipped out into the front yard. They saw it happen, but by the time they ran outside Bronco had vanished.

The man immediately began searching the entire area for miles in every direction, but found no sign of the puppy.

A group called “Lost Dog Advocates” brought in a K-9 to follow the puppy’s scent, which stopped abruptly near the street.

That combined with witness statements led Nicholl to believe Bronco had been stolen.

The loss is especially hard, because the family’s previous dog passed away about a year ago.

“We’re just getting over that loss and now this,” Nicholl said.

Nicholl and his family and friends have been hanging fliers across the city and checking all of the shelters. They’ve created a Facebook page and are offering a reward for Bronco’s return with no questions asked.

“I just want the dog back,” Nicholl said. “I’ve already forgiven whoever has him and so have my daughters. If you have him please bring him back.”