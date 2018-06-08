Warriors sweep Cavs for their 3rd title in 4 years

CLEVELAND– The Warriors swept the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for their third championship in four years. The final score of Game 4 Friday night was 108-85.

Golden State went on one of its infamous runs to get a 10-point lead in the first few minutes of the first quarter. Cleveland had a run of its own, racking up 8 points, thanks to LeBron James and Kevin Love.

It was 34-25, Warriors, at the end of the first.

The Cavaliers pushed the pace in the second quarter, getting transition buckets and a brief lead.

After two quarters, LeBron had 16 points, while J.R. Smith added 10 and Love added 9. The Cavs shot 40 percent from 3-point land and went 10 for 16 on free throws. The defense was able to keep Klay Thompson scoreless, but Cleveland trailed, 52-61, at the half.

A 6-0 run by the Warriors took their lead to 15 points at the beginning of the dreaded third quarter. Golden State continued to build on that, stretching their lead to 21.

When LeBron exited the game with about 4 minutes left, he was greeted by a standing ovation and “MVP” chants. It’s possibly his last game in a Cavs uniforms as he enters free agency in July.

