Children raise money for officer injured in Sheffield Lake standoff

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio-- There was a very special lemonade stand in front of Sheffield Village Hall on Friday.

The funds will go to the family of Amherst police officer Eugene Ptacek. The 17-year veteran of the force was wounded in a shootout with a standoff suspect in Sheffield Lake last week.

Seven-year-old Trista Rowe, her brother Timmy and their friend Natalie Brown decided to help Patrolman Ptacek and his family by having a bake sale and lemonade stand. They were even sworn in as honorary police officers.

On Friday, the kids raised more than $4,400.

Ptacek's family stopped by to express their appreciation.

"I was very touched and surprised with the gesture. My dad is very thankful. I already told him about it and we're very thankful to Natalie, Timmy and Trista," Cassie Ptacek said. "We're just so blessed by the community and touched by their support."

The lemonade stand will continue on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Sheffield Village Hall.

