3-year-old attacked by dog in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio– A 3-year-old Mansfield boy was severely injured when police say he was attacked by the neighbor’s dog on Thursday.

Officers were called to a house on Bartley Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a dog bite.

The victim’s mother told police she was sitting on her front porch watching her two children play in the yard. According to the police report, the woman noticed her neighbor’s son trying to pull their pit bull into their house.

The dog ran off the porch, knocked the 3-year-old to the ground and latched onto his face, the report said. While the victim’s mom tried to help, her own dog started to fight the pit bull and saved the boy from more injuries.

The boy was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Officers reported he was “missing almost his entire right cheek of his face.” He also suffered injuries to his rib cage and stomach.

The owner of the pit bull told police she did not see the attack and does not believe her dog bit anyone. The Richland County Dog Warden cited both dog owners.