Twinsburg man arrested for having $8K worth in marijuana edibles, other drugs during traffic stop

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Twinsburg man faces charges after over $8,000 worth of marijuana edibles and other drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jaren Bouyer, 35, was stopped in his car for a left of center violation on Munn Road in Newbury Township May 26.

During their interaction with the driver, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search, officers found 67 morphine pills, 1,200 grams of various marijuana edibles and raw marijuana worth $8,510.

Bouyer faces charges of possession of a schedule II substance and possession and trafficking in drugs.