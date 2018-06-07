Trevor Bauer donates chunk of arbitration money to Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND– Trevor Bauer’s project to donate a portion of his arbitration has come to an end.

The Indians pitcher won his arbitration case earlier this year. While he asked for $6,420,969.69. Instead, he was awarded the less interesting amount of $6,525,000.

So he launched 69 Days of Giving to donate the difference. He gave away $420.69 a day for 68 days.

On Thursday, Bauer made his final donation: a check for $69,420.69 to Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland.

Trevor Bauer completed his 69 Days of Giving campaign with a final check to Cleveland's Max S. Hayes High School. https://t.co/gXMy41cuIW pic.twitter.com/zYQBuJ3pw6 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 7, 2018

“It’s really nice when you can combine some of the things that you’re passionate about. For me, it’s working with kids, and trying to help further their education, whether that’s baseball education, academic education or life education,” Bauer said on the Indians blog, TribeVibe.

“I’m just trying to help them be more fulfilled and give them more information and resources to have a better life. So combining that with academics, especially STEM stuff that I’m passionate about.”

