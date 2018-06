Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHINA-- A police officer jumps into action when he sees an elderly man try to cross the street on his own.

It happened in Sichuan Province, China.

Video shows the man try to cross the busy road using two walking sticks. After the light changes a few times, the police officer steps in. The officer offers the man a piggyback ride.

They safely cross the road together.

**Watch the video, above**