One dies in Cleveland double shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Cleveland early Thursday.

Police say it happened at 1 a.m. at Kipling Avenue and Wayside Road. Officers were called to reports of shots in the area. They found two people shot; one of them was dead. The other was taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives found shell casings in the road.

Several vehicles on the street had bullet holes.

The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.