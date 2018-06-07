Kids plan lemonade stand to help officer injured in Sheffield Lake standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio-- A Sheffield Lake man barricaded himself inside of his home and engaged in a gun battle with the Lorain County SWAT team last week.

It left Eugene Ptacek, a 17-year veteran of the Amherst Police Department, wounded. He was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

Seven-year-old Trista Rowe, her brother Timmy and their friend Natalie Brown decided to help Patrolman Ptacek and his family by having a bake sale and lemonade stand. It will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in front of the Sheffield Village Police Department.

"I felt sad so I wanted to do this for the officer," Trista said.

"And I wanted to raise money to help his family with all the bills and the hospital, and help him get better," Timmy said.

The kids are using their own money to buy cookies and lemonade. Anyone interested in contributing supplies can drop off donations at Sheffield Village Hall on Colorado Avenue.

"It's really a great gesture. It's not about the amount of money they're going to raise. It's the fact that they're accenting that they care about this officer, and they're showing love and understanding to him," Mayor John Hunter said.

