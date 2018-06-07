Community members discuss immigration raid that left behind dozens of children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio-- The fallout continues after two immigration raids netted more than 100 undocumented workers in Northeast Ohio.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the stings at Corso's Flower and Garden Care in Sandusky and Castalia on Tuesday. The operation, prompted by a woman using stolen identity documents in October, resulted in 114 arrests.

Now, the community is trying to care for the dozens of children left behind. Residents donated food and other items to local churches, like St. Paul Catholic Church in Norwalk.

"We come here for a better life. We are not killers, we are not traffickers," Angelina Chavez, a church volunteer, said. "We just come here for a better life."

Chavez said most of the children are living with family friends, but with primary breadwinner gone, their futures are uncertain.

On Thursday, Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo Jr. and Lorain El Centro Director Victor Leandry will hold a news conference on the raids, which they call and injustice to the Latino community.

Criminal charges, including identity theft and tax evasion, are expected against the 114 people arrested.

