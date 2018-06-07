× Early odds on where LeBron James lands in free agency don’t look good for Cleveland

CLEVELAND– One company already released odds on where LeBron James will sign in free agency and the season isn’t even over.

James and the Cavs are down in the NBA Finals, 0-3, to their familiar foe, the Golden State Warriors. Game 4 is Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

LeBron’s contract expires at the end of this season and free agency starts July 1. The Cavaliers could sign him to a five-year, $205 million maximum contract. But the 14-time NBA All-Star has plenty of other options.

BetDSI, a Costa Rica-based sportsbook, does not favor the King staying with his hometown team. The favorite with +200 odds are the Los Angeles Lakers.

They are followed by the Philadelphia 76ers at +350, the Miami Heat at +500, New York Knicks at +750, the Houston Rockets at +1000 and the San Antonio Spurs at +2000. The Cavaliers are seventh with +3000 odds.

The Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma Thunder and Washington Wizards round out the list.

