This 30-minute news special examines in-depth one of the most under-reported stories of this decade: after a generation of steady decline, more teenagers are now dying in motor vehicle accidents every year then died the previous year. This deadly trend started in 2013, and has continued ever since. Few people have taken notice, except for the families who have lost children. "Distracted to Death" investigates the causes of this deadly phenomenon, and searches for answers that, hopefully, will help save young and promising lives.
