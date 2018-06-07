× Cleveland T-shirt company campaigns for Kendrick Perkins to play in Game 4

CLEVELAND– Let Perk work! That’s the message from one Cleveland-based T-shirt company.

Fresh Brewed Tees is pushing for the Cavaliers to play Kendrick Perkins in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night and even started a petition on Change.org.

The Cavs signed Perkins, a 13-year veteran, right before the playoffs began. The 6-foot-10 center has spent games wearing a suit on the sidelines, giving advice to younger players and exchanging words with everyone from Kevin Durant to Drake.

“This is a petition to help persuade Coach Lue and his staff to allow Kendrick Perkins to dress for Game 4. With their backs against the wall and playing at home, there’s no better time than now to let Perk work and help the Cavs defend The Land,” the petition said.

Perkins spent part of 2015 with the Cavaliers and started this season with their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge.

The Warriors lead the NBA Finals, 3-0. Game 4 is Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

