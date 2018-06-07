Cleveland fans aren’t happy about Game 3 — but the Cavs’ loss means free tacos for everyone

June 7, 2018

Us Clevelanders may not be happy about it, but the Golden State Warriors stole a game from us at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.

But that means that any can get a free Doritos Locos taco at Taco Bell thanks to the ‘Steal a Game, Steal a Taco’ promotion. As part of the promotion, if a team wins a game on the opposing team’s court, that means free tacos.

The big day is June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Cavs fells to the Warriors, 102-110, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals here in Cleveland.

If the Warriors win the finals, it will be their third NBA title in four years.

Are more tacos in our future?

