Browns sign RB Duke Johnson to new contract

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed a new contract with running back Duke Johnson, the team announced on Thursday.

The three-year contract extension is worth $15.6 million with a $5 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“I’m excited. It’s fun to see how this team is shaping out and I want to be a part of it. You can see it with the guys they brought in on offense like Tyrod (Taylor) and (Jarvis) Landry plus the guys we already had,” Johnson said.

The Browns selected Johnson out of Miami in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s played in every game since then, averaging 4.2 yards per carry with 348 total yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s had just two fumbles.

“His hard work and commitment to the Browns organization is appreciated and we are excited to extend his contract and keep him in a Browns uniform for years to come. Duke is an excellent representative our organization. He leads by example and we look forward to him playing an important role with the Cleveland Browns moving forward,” said John Dorsey, Browns general manager.

Cleveland added two other running backs this off-season. In March, the team signed Carlos Hyde to a three-year deal, then drafted George RB Nick Chubb.

