‘We are back in the stork business’: Perry firefighters, police make special delivery

PERRY, Ohio-- It’s a call no one was expecting.

“I need an ambulance, my niece is in labor,” a woman told dispatchers around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Perry firefighters and police responded immediately.

“I have been an officer for 25 years and I never had anything like this before,” said Sgt. Clint Ovalle. “As a matter of fact, when I first got the call I was very nervous.”

Ovalle tells Fox 8 he was glad when firefighters arrived.

“I was like hurry up, get in here quick,” said Ovalle, a father of two. “It seemed like the baby was ready to be delivered.”

Firefighter medics Nick Kohr and Tim Walsh arrived right on time.

“We got all our stuff out and here comes the baby,” Kohr said with a smile. “The mom did a great job. When I heard the baby cry I just got goosebumps”

And Ovalle said he couldn’t wait to deliver the news.

“I called dispatch and said it’s a girl,” Ovalle said.

The mother and baby were rushed to the hospital.

“We made sure the baby was wrapped tight and kept warm,” said Capt. Michael King of the Perry Fire Department.

Officials say both mom and baby are doing well.

And those who helped with the special delivery couldn’t be happier.

“I am so happy we were able to help and I hope we get to meet her when they come home,” Walsh said.

A sticker of a stork is now on the squad.

“This was just great,” King said with a smile.

“We are back in the stork business.”

