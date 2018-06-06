× Warriors’ Iguodala cleared to play in Game 3 of Finals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Iguodala has been cleared to play for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Iguodala has been dealing with a bone bruise around his left knee. He has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against Houston, and the Warriors have gone 4-2 since he got hurt.

Iguodala’s return figures to be another big boost for the Warriors, who lead the Cavaliers 2-0 in this series and now get the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back into their rotation.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals gives Cleveland an opportunity for its ninth consecutive home playoff win, which would be a franchise record.

Cleveland is 8-1 at home in these playoffs, losing Game 1 of the first round against Indiana but being perfect — sometimes dominant — since. The Cavaliers have outscored opponents by an average of 12 points per game in their last eight home contests.

There are also some milestones awaiting LeBron James in Game 3.

When he takes the floor, it’ll be for the 238th playoff game of his career. That will give him outright possession of fourth place in NBA history, breaking his tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in that category.

And if he scores 30 in Game 3 — or any postseason game for the rest of his career — he will break a tie with Michael Jordan for the most 30-point playoff games in league history. James and Jordan both have scored at least that many 109 times in playoff games.