Warriors’ Iguodala cleared to play in Game 3 of Finals

Posted 8:44 pm, June 6, 2018, by

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 01: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors in action against the New Orleans Pelicans during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 1, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Iguodala has been cleared to play for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Iguodala has been dealing with a bone bruise around his left knee. He has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against Houston, and the Warriors have gone 4-2 since he got hurt.

Iguodala’s return figures to be another big boost for the Warriors, who lead the Cavaliers 2-0 in this series and now get the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back into their rotation.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals gives Cleveland an opportunity for its ninth consecutive home playoff win, which would be a franchise record.

Cleveland is 8-1 at home in these playoffs, losing Game 1 of the first round against Indiana but being perfect — sometimes dominant — since. The Cavaliers have outscored opponents by an average of 12 points per game in their last eight home contests.

Related Story
‘Take care of home court’: Cavs reveal hype video ahead of critical Game 3

There are also some milestones awaiting LeBron James in Game 3.

When he takes the floor, it’ll be for the 238th playoff game of his career. That will give him outright possession of fourth place in NBA history, breaking his tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in that category.

And if he scores 30 in Game 3 — or any postseason game for the rest of his career — he will break a tie with Michael Jordan for the most 30-point playoff games in league history. James and Jordan both have scored at least that many 109 times in playoff games.

Related stories