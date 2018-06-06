‘True Browns fans’ wanted for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

BEREA, Ohio — A production company is looking for “true Browns fans” to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Browns announced that the team will be featured on this season of the show.

Casting information was posted on Facebook.

People will be brought in for interviews on June 11 and/or 12; it will likely take place at the Berea training facility, according to the post. You must be at least 18 years old.

If you are interested, you’re asked to please email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with the subject Hard Knocks. Include your full name, location, phone number and height.

You’re also asked to include a paragraph that describes you as a fan. You can submit with friends or on your own. Include 2-3 photos in Browns gear. The post also says: Costumes, masks, tents, and Winnebagos are all welcome.

**You can see the entire post, below**