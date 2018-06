Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**UPDATE: Westlake police say Hailee was found**

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Hailee Hundley, 17, was last seen on May 10, 2018, in Westlake.

She is 5'4" and has a tattoo on her left arm.

If you know her whereabouts, please call police at 440-871-3311.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**