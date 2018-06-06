Man repeatedly rams, then jumps on top of car in road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – Cellphone video captured Monday shows a driver repeatedly ramming his SUV into another car before kicking and stomping on the vehicle in Sacramento, California.

It all started with a crash loud enough for Nikki Guinn to run outside of her home near X Street in Downtown Sacramento.

"I was inside my house and I heard a car accident," Guinn told KTXL.

But she soon realized it was no accident.

"So I grabbed my phone and ran outside with it," she said.

Her cell phone camera captured 12 minutes of chaos. In the footage, a white SUV can be seen plowing into a blue car over and over again. When the car can't move anymore a man gets out and is seen stomping and kicking the blue SUV.

An ambulance shows up, then a Sacramento Police patrol car moves in. Officers kept their distance at first.

"I think our officers acted heroically in this, they were very patient," said Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Chandler says it started as road rage incident on the Capital City Freeway.

"A caller called us advising that there was another driver behind them and they had been rammed by that driver," Chandler said.

Police say after the driver rammed a moving car he focused on the blue car.

At one point, he falls off the car and that's when officers move in and detain him.

"My thought was I witnessed someone's mental breakdown essentially," Guinn said.

Guinn is still wondering why it happened. "What was he going through? Why would he do that? We don't know."

Police say the investigation shows the man was likely under the influence of narcotics. He hasn't been identified because he was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Once he's released he will be booked into jail on felony assault and vandalism charges.