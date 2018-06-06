× ‘Frozen’ coming to Playhouse Square in 2020

CLEVELAND — You’re not going to want to let this one go!

Disney’s ‘Frozen‘ is bringing its North American tour to Cleveland as part of the 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square in the summer of 2020.

Based on the extremely popular 2013 film, ‘Frozen’ has quickly emerged as the biggest musical hit of the current Broadway season, according to Playhouse Square.

Playhouse Square says the only way to guarantee seats for ‘Frozen’ at this time is to become a season ticket holder for the 2018-2019 season and then renew for 2019-2020. Season tickets are available by phone at 216-640-8800 or online at playhousesquare.org/broadway.

Information about how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced later. Those interested are encouraged to visit playhousesquare.org/email-updates to receive more information about ‘Frozen’ and the KeyBank Broadway Series as it is announced.

“Our 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway season is shaping up to be magically exquisite. You will want to let it go and become a season ticket holder now to guarantee your seats later for this big summer blowout of 2020,” said Playhouse Square Executive Producer Gina Vernaci.

‘Frozen’ will join North American tours of ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Aladdin,’ which are currently crisscrossing the continent.

For information or to register for advance ticket access notifications, visit www.FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.