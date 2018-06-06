Fox Recipe Box: Tomato & Black Bean Topped Quinoa Cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Quinoa is a versatile protein packed ingredient that can be used to create a delicious and satisfying meal. Chef Stefanie Paganini showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how to make a quinoa dish that is perfect for a 'Meatless Monday' meal plan. This recipe is one of several meatless recipes Stefanie is teaching in an upcoming class at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking. Click here for more information.

Summer Succotash on Quinoa Cakes

Serves 4-6

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, diced

2 med. zucchini, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, deseeded & diced

2 cups chopped tomatoes

2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chiffonade

1 cup canned cannellini beans, rinsed thoroughly

1 cup canned black beans, rinsed thoroughly

½ cup vegetable stock

2 Tablespoons Balsamic vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Heat oil in sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté onion until transparent. Add bell pepper. Sauté 2-3 minutes. Add zucchini and tomatoes. Stir occasionally, until vegetables are tender. Add vegetable stock, balsamic vinegar, and stir in beans. Salt and pepper to taste.

Quinoa Cakes:

2 1/2 cups cooked quinoa

4 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

3 roasted cloves garlic, minced

1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

For frying:

1/8 cup olive oil

1/8 cup vegetable oil

Follow manufacturer’s instructions for cooking quinoa. To add more flavor substitute half of the cooking water with vegetable stock.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ingredients, if mixture is wet add a little more bread crumbs, but be aware if the patties are too dry they will fry up too dry. Make 12 patties and fry in the blended oil. Place on a paper towel to soak up any excess oil and serve warm topped with succotash.