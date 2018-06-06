Update: Cleveland police locate missing 12-year-old girl

Posted 7:57 pm, June 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:58PM, June 6, 2018

Update: This 12-year-old has been found safe. 

CLEVELAND  - Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to be endangered.

Nala Thomas (Photo: Cleveland police)

Nala Thomas left home Wednesday, June 6 at 3 p.m. after an argument  with her mother and has not been seen since.

Nala Thomas - on right  (Photo: Cleveland police)

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and red pants, a pink shirt and a black khmer with flowers.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to  call 911.