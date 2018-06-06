× Update: Cleveland police locate missing 12-year-old girl

Update: This 12-year-old has been found safe.

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to be endangered.

Nala Thomas left home Wednesday, June 6 at 3 p.m. after an argument with her mother and has not been seen since.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and red pants, a pink shirt and a black khmer with flowers.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911.