LeBron James has triple-double in Cavs loss to Warriors

CLEVELAND– LeBron James notched his 10th career NBA Finals triple-double as the Cavs fells to the Warriors, 102-110, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs were first to score and were able to get a 10-point lead mid-way through the first. J.R. Smith and Kevin Love were big contributors to the early lead with 7 points each.

The game was tied up at 26 near the end of the first quarter until Jeff Green hit a 3.

In the first half, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Steph Curry got into foul trouble with three each. During that same time, Love led the Cavs with 15 points and 10 rebounds while LeBron James had 14 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Missing from opening two quarters? The Cavaliers free throws. They attempted 0, while the Warriors were 12 for 13 on FTs.

The third quarter has been Cleveland’s downfall all playoffs. The Cavs battled back with crucial 3s from Smith and George Hill, but they were grossly out-rebounded by the Warriors, 13-6. The Cavaliers trailed by 2 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 3-0. Game 4 is Friday at The Q at 9 p.m.

