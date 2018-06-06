Casting call! 250 extras needed for ‘The Last Summer’ movie being filmed in CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Casting call!

A local casting company is looking for 250 extras to appear in the feature film, “The Last Summer,” which is being filmed in Cleveland. Starring in the film are Jacob Latimore, who appeared in “The Maze Runner,” Maia Mitchell, who appeared in “The Fosters,” and KJ APA, of “Riverdale.”

The film is about a group of young adults and how they spend their last summer after high school.

One of the highlights of that summer is a skateboard competition with world-famous skateboards Zion Wright and Alex Sorgente.

Lillian Pyles Casting needs people ages 12 to 40 for that skate board competition scene being shot Thursday.

The shoot will last through the night, and pay is $10 per hour for eight hours. Overtime will be paid after that. The shoot is expected to last from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. The location will be a local skateboard arena.

Anyone with information should email or text their name, phone number and photo to june7extras@gmail.com or 216-409-2138 with “SKATEBOARD” as the subject.

For more, click here.