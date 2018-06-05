Those aren’t clouds! Video captures muckleheads swarming across skies in NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you thought the muckleheads were bad yesterday, look up today!

We captured swarms moving into NE Ohio on doppler radar Sunday night and Monday morning. But that was nothing! Tuesday morning? The swarms were still rolling in, with giant clouds of the bugs forming above the Shoreway and other areas just off Lake Erie.

Muckleheads are insects that hatch from Lake Erie in the late spring each year and push inland.

They don't bite; they are just very visible and swarm what's in their paths.

