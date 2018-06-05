Pedestrian hit by truck in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio– A woman was severely injured when she was hit by a truck in Eastlake Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at East 337th and Vine streets.

Police said the truck went off the road, hitting the victim and a pole. Paramedics took her to Lake West Medical Center.

The truck driver was not hurt. He was taken to the police station for questioning as investigators work to determine why the crash happened.

Traffic on Vine Street is down to one lane while the accident reconstruction team is at the scene.