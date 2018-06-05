Oprah Winfrey drops $8.3 million on 43-acre estate

ORCAS ISLAND, Washington — If Oprah Winfrey wants to take up whale watching, she now owns the perfect place to do it.

According to TMZ, the former talk show host spent $8.3 million on an Orcas Island home just north of Seattle. The island is a hot spot for whale watching.

She got the property for a bargain. It was on the market for more than a year and had an asking price of $10 million, the listing indicated.

The 43-acre estate includes a main house, a guest house, a gazebo with glass walls, a barn, and a craft shed. The main home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The guest house also has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, but is much smaller, TMZ reported.

It’s unclear if Winfrey will use the property or if she purchased it as an investment. According to TMZ, she purchased it without seeing it in person.

Access to the island is via ferry only — so the privacy and seclusion was sure to be a selling point for the high-profile star.

