Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRTLAND, Ohio -- One person was killed in a fire in Kirtland Monday night.

It started at just after 11 p.m. at a home at 10232 Chilicothe Road. When crews arrived on scene, the fire was fully involved, and they were told at least one person was inside the home.

Later, they were able to recover the person's body.

The identity of that person hasn't yet been released.

There's still no word on what sparked the fire.

41.592938 -81.352269