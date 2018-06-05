Missing: Deborah Arvanites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Deborah Arvanites, 56, was last seen May 29 of 1991 in Ashtabula.

She went to a party and never came home.

She has a tattoo of a lightening bolt in the clouds on her ankle, a rose tattoo on her shoulder and a mole between her mouth and nose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7168

