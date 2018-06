Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was shot to death on Cleveland's west side early Tuesday.

According to Cleveland police, it happened in the 1200 block of West 91st Street at just before 2:45 a.m.

While responding to reports of shots fired, officers heard the victim yelling from an upstairs window. Officers found the victim in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to his body.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. Homicide detectives are still investigating.