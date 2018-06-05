Cleveland Metroparks Zoo dedicates the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Welcome Pavilion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo dedicated the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Welcome Pavilion on Tuesday.

The new facility will feature videos about the zoo's Future for Wildlife conservation programs as well as the Quarters for Conservation donation station that allows the zoo's 1-million visitors to strengthen their conservation awareness.

“We are so pleased to support Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s efforts to engage the community in learning about animals in Ohio and conservation efforts around the world. Each trip a child makes to the Zoo can help them connect with nature and teach them the importance of protecting and conserving wild spaces," said Morton Mandel, Chairman and CEO of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation.

Zoo Executive Director Christopher Kuhar, Ph.D added, "The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Welcome Pavilion will show all of our guests the connection between their favorite animals and the great conservation and education programs that the Zoo offers."

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says it has been committed to wildlife conservation for more than 20 years and has contributed more than $7.5 million to wildlife conservation efforts around the world. That has been in partnership with the Cleveland Zoological Society.