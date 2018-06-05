× Garfield Heights woman reunited with dog after Fox 8 story

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Mr. Wiggles is back home!

As Fox 8 reported on Monday, the toy poodle was taken from his owner’s front yard on Friday evening. Carolyn Brown says a friend had just let Mr. Wiggles, the 8-year-old dog, out when a small grey or silver car pulled up to her Martin Luther King and Thornhurst Avenues home. A child got out, took the dog, and jumped back into the car.

On Tuesday, Brown told Fox 8 that the people who had Mr. Wiggles saw the story on the news and felt bad about it all. They returned Mr. Wiggles to his home at around 3 pm. Brown reports that he jumped right into her arms.

As Brown promised, now that the dog is safe at home, no questions will be asked about his disappearance. There is just joy at his return.

Welcome home, Mr. Wiggles.

