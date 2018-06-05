Fox Recipe Box: Pulled Pork Tacos

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Why not branch out with your next taco dinner and try using pork instead of beef or chicken. Pulled pork tacos are a popular menu item at Burntwood Tavern restaurants and chef Eric Stout shared his recipe with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer. As a side note, this item is so popular Burntwood Tavern is serving it to all the artists and VIP's at this year's LaureLive music festival.
Pulled Pork Tacos
SMOKED PORK
Pork Butt, cut into 8” pieces, 4lbs
Chipotle Peppers, 2 oz
Kosher Salt, 1oz
Cracked Black Pepper, 1oz
Garlic, fresh chopped, 1 oz
Smoked Paprika, ½ oz
Hickory Chips
PREPARATION
Rub pork butt generously with herbs and spices
Smoke using hickory chips for in a smoker pre-heated at 225-degree for 1 hour
Remove and replace chips after 1 hour and smoke for additional hour until 165-degree
Place in 350-degree oven and roast for additional hour until 210 degrees
Pork should have a nice brown crust
Cool down in refrigerator and pull meat to use when preparing tacos
CHIMICHURRI
Cilantro, rough chopped, 4 oz
Garlic roasted, rough chopped, 1 oz
Lemon juice, 1 oz
Honey, ½ oz
Red wine vinegar, ½ oz
EVOO, 4 oz
Salt and pepper, as needed
Crushed red pepper, as needed
PREPARATION
Place in food processor and mix until smooth
Set aside for taco preparation