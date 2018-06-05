Dog finds remains in Madison Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- The Madison Township Police Department is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area.

A family's dog brought what's believed to be human remains to a house on Bennett Road Monday afternoon, Police Chief Matthew Byers said.

Deputies searched the surrounding area with cadaver dogs for the rest of the evening and returned Tuesday morning to continue their efforts. Eventually, they located more remains.

Byers said there are no indications of foul play, though it will take a lengthy investigation to confirm cause of death. He said he does not believe the person died recently.

Madison Township does not have any active missing persons case and is in contact with other agencies in hopes of identifying the deceased.