An accident on I-480 has been cleared after a semi overturned.

It happened during the Monday morning commute heading eastbound at Grayton Road. The right lanes were closed. Drivers were asked to use caution and expect delays.

Just before noon, ODOT tweeted that the semi was up-righted and the incident was cleared.

