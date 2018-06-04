No one injured in condo complex fire in Broadview Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Crews battled a fire at Country Lakes Condos on Scenicview Drive in Broadview Heights Monday morning.

The fire chief confirmed to FOX 8 that no one was injured. Several of the units were destroyed.

Flames and smoke shot out of the building from the roof and windows. When crews from several surrounding cities arrived at the scene, the fire had already spread to multiple units and was inside the roof.

Officials have not said where it started or how, but the outside porches of at least two units were on fire when crews arrived.

Thankfully, people were either already gone for the day or getting ready for work so everyone was able to get out okay. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to get checked out, but was not seriously injured.

