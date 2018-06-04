Suspect in wild Seven Hills Airbnb party sentenced to probation, house arrest, $15K restitution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- A suspect arrested in a party that exploded out of control in Seven Hills was sentenced Monday.

Isaiah Shahid, 20, turned himself in on a warrant in January for several charges including criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, allowing underage drinking and more.

In court Monday, he was sentenced to two years probation, 45 days of house arrest and to pay $15,000 restitution. He will serve jail time and have to pay additional restitution, but he won't learn that part of his punishment until another hearing next month.

The party made headlines after police say Shahid rented out a home on Shelley Drive in Seven Hills on New Year's weekend. They say he organized the party, so he is facing the charges.

Police say the party was advertised as the "New Year's Banger" on Twitter and cost $5 a person. When the homeowner realized he couldn't control it, he locked himself in his bedroom and eventually called police after five men threatened him

About 250 people were crammed inside. Seven Hills police said they told people to leave and that's when party-goers started shouting anti-police comments.

