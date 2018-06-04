‘It was either me or them’: Homeowner shoots, kills two men trying to burglarize home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeowner shot and killed two men who were allegedly trying to burglarize his Memphis home.

WMC reports that it happened Friday evening after the homeowner, who is not being identified for his safety, arrived at his home and found the men inside.

“I see my house being ransacked, and the dog was going hysterical in the cage,” the homeowner told WMC.

The suspect pulled out guns, but he was able to get to his hall closet and grab his AK-47. He shot and killed Azell Witherspoon, 28, and Demond Robinson, 17.

The homeowner said he regretted that they died, but told WMC: “it was either me or them.”

The District Attorney General’s office determined that no charges will be filed against the homeowner, who gave police his home surveillance system to back up his story.

