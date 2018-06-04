‘I am never helpless’: A disgusted Tristan walks out of interview after Curry question

OAKLAND, Calif. — Tristan Thompson walked out of a post game interview Sunday night after being asked if he felt “helpless” against Golden State’s Steph Curry.

Curry made an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night, scoring 33 points to lead Golden State to a 122-103 victory over Cleveland and a 2-0 lead.

When asked after the game if he felt a sense of helplessness with Curry on such a roll.

He reacted with disgust, and his face said it all before he responded.

“When I’m switching on him, I’m guarding him. I am never helpless on no guy in the NBA,” he said before walking out.

There’s been a series of hot-tempered moments in this year’s finals.

There was the dustup at the end of Game 1 when Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson was angered by the Warriors’ Shaun Livingston trying a jumper with the outcome already decided. And in Game 2, Cavs’ reserve Kendrick Perkins was jawing at Warriors star Stephen Curry after the third quarter.

After a painful loss to the Golden State Warriors, in Game 1 LeBron James walked out of post game interviews as well after repeated questions over J.R. Smith’s big blunder.

J.R. Smith dribbled out the final seconds of regulation thinking the Cavaliers had gone ahead on George Hill’s free throw with 4.7 left in regulation. It left LeBron James visibly stunned when Smith didn’t take a shot.

Cleveland ended up losing to Golden State in overtime, 124-114.

After being asked about Smith’s mindset several times, James walked off the podium that night telling the reporter to “be better tomorrow.”

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.