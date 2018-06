Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Hubb's Groove is a local band that specializes in jazz, soul, R&B and gospel music. Under the direction of drummer Robert Hubbs, the band is constantly re-inventing itself with different vocalists and songs depending on the event they are performing at. If you asked band founder Robert Hubbs what he considers the mission for his band? 'To be able to touch people with music...and bring some happiness into your life.'

Click here to learn more about the band Hubb's Groove.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video