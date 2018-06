Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Warmer temperatures are here, and that means muckleheads!

They were out in full force Monday morning, and were even captured on doppler radar overnight, moving into NE Ohio as huge swarms.

Muckleheads are insects that hatch from Lake Erie in the late spring each year and push inland.

They don't bite; they are just very visible and swarm what's in their paths.

