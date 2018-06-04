Beachwood Place shooting suspect to appear in court

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The man indicted for a shooting outside Beachwood Place Mall back in March was to appear in court Monday, but was in jail on other charges.

Jamallee McKinley Jr. faces charges including aggravated robbery, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and more.

McKinley also faces a separate charge for having a gun as a convicted felon.

Records show he has prior convictions for drug cases. Earlier, investigators indicted another man for firing a shot inside the mall.

Read more here.