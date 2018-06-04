Beach Hazard Statement issued for Lake Erie beaches in NE Ohio

OHIO — A Beach Hazard statement has been issued for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties through this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a high swimming risk due to waves and dangerous currents.

According to NWS:

A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents. These swimming risks can create life- threatening conditions even for good swimmers. Follow the instruction of local authorities or stay out of the water.”

For more on this alert, click here.