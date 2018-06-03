SWAT scene at E 204th in Euclid cleared, suspects escape home

EUCLID, Ohio – SWAT teams and police were called to the scene of a burglary in progress in Euclid Sunday afternoon. Residents were being asked to stay inside and avoid the area near E204th between Lakeshore and Ardwell.

Police report that two men, one armed, ran into a home on E204th. The residents inside the home were able to get out and call police.

When the home was cleared, the suspects were no longer inside. A handgun was found.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone having information is asked to please call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at (216) 289-8505.