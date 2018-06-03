Many left cleaning up after Sunday storms barrel across northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND—The quick, fierce rain in Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon was a hassle for some, on the roads and at home.

Conditions changed quickly and drivers on I-90 had some slowdowns, also along MLK in Cleveland.

About an inch and a half of rain fell quickly in parts of Ashtabula County, but thankfully no major issues there.

Unfortunately, some people still had flooding issues. Geralee Sanders lives in the Canterbury Apartments on Lorain Avenue. She couldn’t stop the rain from soaking her lower level apartment.

“It’s everywhere,” Sanders said.

“It just loaded up everything through the hallway to the kitchen so I took my rugs up again, I got the other rugs in the hallway, the other ones I just washed again and so I called maintenance.”

